Siraj warns govt against new IMF deal

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the PTI government against implementing its new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would bring unbearable hike in prices of basic needs, utilities and food items.

“The government’s secret agreement with the international money lender was a big question mark on country’s sovereignty,” he said while addressing a workers’ gathering at Mansoora on Thursday. Sirajul Haq said the people would not accept further increase in prices of electricity and gas.