Cop killed, 3 injured over land dispute

NOWSHERA: A policeman was killed and three other persons sustained injuries when two rival parties traded fire over a land dispute in Kotarpan area in the district on Thursday.

Asim Khan, a resident of Kheshgi, told the police that he along with his brother Umar Zaib and driver Mashal was on way to Nowshera from Mardan when their rivals Sharafat Khan, Yaseen, Ibadat Khan and Kamran attacked them near Sherin Kotay.

He said that he and his brother Umar Zaib, who was a constable in police, and Mashal sustained critical bullet injuries.He said that Umar Zaib later succumbed to his injuries.

Injured Mir Siyab of the rival group told the police that he along with his uncle Riaz was present at the service station when they were attacked by Asim, Umar Zaib, Mashal, Alamgir and others.

He said that he sustained injuries in the firing.The police have registered cross first information reports and started investigation.