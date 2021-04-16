Roads cleared after operation by police, Rangers

LAHORE:Lahore Police cleared most of the road blockades in the City on Thursday. Police along with Rangers troops conducted grand operations to clear the blocked roads. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the operations to clear roads and locations.

Dogar, late last night visited different areas of the city including roads and locations blocked at Shanghai Bridge, Daroghawala and Babu Sabu Chowk by the violent activists and protestors. High ranking officers of Rangers, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Operations, divisional SSP and other officers accompanied him.

CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall law and order situation of the city as well as implementation process on operational strategy for clearance of the blockade of roads. Protesters heavily pelted the police during the operations, however, police managed to restore and clear the roads for traffic dispersing protesters. Contingents of Police and Rangers have been deployed on the cleared areas and most of the roads in the city are now open for traffic. Police removed the mazda vans and other vehicles by fork lifters which were used by protesters to block the roads. CCPO Lahore lauded the role of Pakistan Rangers and said jawans of Rangers have done excellent job by extending support to Police to clear the roads from the protesters.