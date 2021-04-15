Seven more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Seven more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan on Wednesday.

Sajid, 21, Sitara Bibi, 50, Mureed Sultan, 63, of Multan, Rasheeda Bibi, 50, and Allah Ditta 60, of Muzaffargarh, Parveen Bibi, 50, and Saeeda Nawaz, 72, of Vehari were tested positive for the virus and were brought to the hospital where they died. According to the hospital statistics, 167 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the hospital.

In Multan division 105 people were tested positive for the virus in public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours and 2,364 people were tested for the Covid and reports of 19,303 people were being awaited.

In Multan district 87 people were tested positive for the virus out of 1,734 people and reports of 15,730 people were being awaited.

In Khanewal district 43 people were tested for the virus and reports of two people were positive and results of 192 people were being awaited. In Lodhran some 420 people were tested for the virus and none of them tested positive and reports of 2,672 people were beingawaited.

In Vehari district some 16 people were tested positive for the virus out of 167 people and reports of 709 people were being awaited.

Gov set cotton sowing target for 2021-22: The Punjab government has set cotton sowing target for 2021-22 and directed the authorities concerned to meet the target of cotton production. A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department Wednesday said cotton sowing was in progress in the province and this season the government has set a target of cultivating cotton on about four million acres of land in the province which the department was working hard to ensure.

This year, the Punjab government is providing subsidies to cotton

growers on approved varieties of cotton like IUB-2013, FH-142, BS-15, MNH-886, Niab-878 and Niab Karan. In this regard, a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per bag would be given to the growers.

The subsidy can be availed by farmers of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Faisalabad division, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts.

The subsidy will be provided to farmers through vouchers in bags. Farmers can contact the local office of the Department of Agriculture (Extension) for registration. Farmers can ask for a voucher bag from the nearest merchant to get the subsidy. The spokesperson maintained a farmer can get a subsidy on a maximum of two bags.

The spokesperson further said this year the Punjab government is committed to provide better price of cotton to the farmers like wheat so the farmers should cultivate cotton on maximum area and avail the ongoing subsidy.