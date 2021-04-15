Court extends pre-arrest bail of Javed Latif

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) MNA Javed Latif, accused of defaming the state institutions.

The court extended his bail till April 27 after the counsel of the accused MNA submitted his client’s COVID positive report in the court. However, the court showed his reservation while looking at the report. The judge remarked that it doesn’t seem correct and it could cause trouble for Javed Latif. To which, the counsel of the accused MNA asked the court that it can verify the report.

The court after hearing the counsel adjourned the hearing by April 27 and directed Javed to submit his second COVID report. Previously, the court had given final chance to Javed Latif to argue his bail matter after he had changed his counsel. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Javed Latif was denied relief from the Lahore High Court.