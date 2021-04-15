PFUJ takes Ajay Lalwani case to IUJ

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced to take up the murder case of slain journalist, Ajay Lalwani, to the International Union of Journalists (IUJ).

Reports said the PFUJ President GM Jamali said the main accused involved in Ajay Lalwani’s murder has not yet been arrested, adding that the journalist community has decided to take up the issue with the International Union of Journalists. He said, “We do have difference of opinion but we will not hatch any conspiracy.” He said they are giving health cards to journalists to provide proper medical facilities across the country. He said the police and administration have been targeting journalists but the community could not tolerate any more and warned the authorities to stop registering arbitrary cases against the Sukkur journalists. Dilip Kumar, father of the deceased journalist Ajay Lalwani, said his son was slain but the killers have not yet been arrested, saying the journalist community has so far been supporting the deceased’s family to pursue the case.

Hassan Abbas, leader of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), said a number of journalists have died because of lack of health facilities, saying through the health card, journalists could receive proper treatment of up to Rs0.3 million.