Those who turned Sindh into ruins should have hindsight: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said those who had turned Sindh into ruins should have some retrospection. He alleged in a tweet that the claimants of bread, cloth and house had practically thrown the people of Sindh into the furnace of hunger and poverty. “Unfortunately, even the dogs there are satisfying their hunger by biting humans. Political leaders should stop fake lectures and focus on saving the lives of citizens,” he asserted.