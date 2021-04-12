close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

Over 1,000 Sikh pilgrims due today

Lahore

LAHORE:More than a thousand Sikh pilgrims from India enter Pakistan via Wagah border on Monday (today) to participate in Baisakhi festival.

The guests will be received by senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and other members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). According to a spokesperson of the board, in the light of the instructions of the chairman of the board, Dr Aamir Ahmed, all the arrangements including security accommodation, medical and travel facilities for the guests coming from all over the world have been complete. The government will ensure implementation of SOPs.

