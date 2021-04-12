Teenage boy from Multan shot dead in Liaquatabad

A teenage boy who came from Multan to the city was shot dead on Sunday in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi while a man was wounded for offering resistance during a mugging bid in New Karachi.

Police said 16-year-old Sheraz, son of Ilyas, was found in a pool of blood in a rickshaw parked near Dakhana Chowrangi in Liaquatabad on the night between Saturday and Sunday. They added that the boy’s mother, sister and other family members found him after his friends phoned the family and told them that he had met an accident.

The victim was first shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors confirmed that deceased had been shot and killed and two-day-old knife cuts in his hands were also found.

The family told police that Sheraz belonged to Multan and had arrived with his mother in Karachi’s Dehli Colony area to visit his grandmother. According to family, the boy had left on Saturday night to have dinner with his friends when the incident took place.

Police said the victim’s friends, including the one who informed the family about the ‘accident’, had gone into hiding. Police added that the victim’s brother told them that before succumbing to his injuries, Sheraz hold told him that he was shot over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

However, SHO Rizwan Patel said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained and investigations were under way. Separately, a 40-year-old man, Asif, son of Zafar, was shot and injured in a firing incident in New Karachi. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said he was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.