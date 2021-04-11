Elite responsible for poverty, miseries: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has said politics in Pakistan has been an immensely profitable business for ruling elite, mafias and bureaucracy who siphon public money into their pockets by taking arbitrary decisions.

“Two percent elite are responsible for poverty and miseries of public. Pakistan is going backward because they (ruling elite) have occupied all the national resources and public wealth and are not ready to provide relief to the masses,” he said while addressing a gathering of party workers near Samar Bagh on Saturday, said a press release by a JI spokesman.

Siraj said corruption, bad governance, inflation and unemployment have become the trademarks of the PTI government during the last three years rule. He said the PTI, PML-N and the PPP had ruled over country on their turns but they refrained from strengthening the democratic institutions and provide genuine relief to the poor masses.

He said people had witnessed the so-called democratic governments and martial laws which pursued the same cruel policies and only added to their deprivations.

He said the solution to the country’s problems laid in the enforcement of system based on true democratic Islamic values.

Sirajul Haq said despite coming to power on the slogan of across the board accountability, the PTI refrained from carrying it out but actually patronised the corrupt mafias and individuals in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims to make Pakistan into a Madina-like-state proved a pack of lies.

He appealed the party workers to spread the message of Jamaat-e-Islami in every nook and corner of the country. He said future belonged to the JI. He said those who wanted to promote the agenda of secularism in the country would fail.

He said the country was achieved in the name of Islam and only Islamic system could put it on track.