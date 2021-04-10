close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
April 10, 2021

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker

World

 
April 10, 2021

Ag AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday

released a South Koreanflagged tanker it had

seized three months ago

after a dispute over billions in frozen oil funds.

The release comes as

Iran is engaged in talks

with world powers in Vienna -- described by Iran’s

President Hassan

Rouhani as a "new chapter" -- aimed at salvaging a

2015 nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions on the

Islamic republic.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

seized the Hankuk Chemi

and its multinational crew

of 20 sailors in January,

but South Korea’s foreign

ministry said Friday that

its detention had been

lifted and "the ship departed safely today".

Iran’s foreign ministry

spokesman later confirmed the ship’s release.

