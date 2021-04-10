BoR retrieves 3,131-acre state land in DG Khan

LAHORE:The Provincial Board of Revenue (BoR) has continued its indiscriminate crackdown against illegal occupants of state land in 36 districts of the province.

The Board of Revenue retrieved 3,131 acres of state land worth more than Rs50 crore in DG Khan District on Thursday. The retrieved land will be utilised for public welfare. This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar here on Friday.

He said more than 156,000 acres of state land has been retrieved in 36 districts having a market value of more than Rs450 billion. The province-wise operation is being monitored through real-time dashboard and the state land is being recovered without caring for any pressure, gratification or threat, he added.

He said that a data bank is also being established at BoR Head Office to ensure protection of state land in 36 districts. The credit for a massive crackdown against illegal occupants goes to PM Imran Khan. The BoR is the custodian of state land and it will continue to work for the protection of government properties in the province, he added.