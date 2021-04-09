USC Ramazan package to become effective from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Thursday announced a Ramazan package, reducing prices of sugar, flour, pulses, baisan and branded products, which would be implemented from April 10.

The consumers will also get various beverages, tea and branded items at discounted rates. According to the new rate list, issued by the USC, chakki baisan and dates price have been reduced by Rs20 per kilogram and fixed at Rs140/kg and Rs160kg, respectively.

The prices of Maash (washed) and Moong (washed) have also been reduced by Rs10 per kilogram and fixed at Rs255 and Rs240 per kilogram, respectively. The price of red chilli powder is reduced by Rs20 for 200-gram packet and fixed at Rs180 per packet, while the rate of 200-gram coriander powder was reduced by Rs9 per packet and fixed at Rs81 per packet. Mix spices (whole) 50-gram packet price was reduced by Rs6 per packet and fixed at Rs59 per packet and spice powder 50-gram was reduced by Rs7 per packet and fixed at Rs60/packet.

The prices of various brands of tea have been reduced by Rs47 and fixed at Rs869/kg. The prices of different brands of beverages 1.5-litre bottles were reduced by Rs45 per bottle and fixed at Rs317 per bottle. The prices of various brands of milk were reduced up to Rs20 per litre, while package cream price was reduced by Rs10 per packet and fixed at Rs55 per packet. Similarly, the prices of white cumin, red pepper, spices, black pepper were cut by Rs10 to 20 per packet. The price of sugar at USC was fixed at Rs68 per kg, white gram Rs100 per kg and wheat flour at Rs375 per 10-kg bag. However, the USC did not reduce the price of its own cooking oil and ghee, which is already selling at Rs170 per kg/litre.

The prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil were reduced by Rs5 per kg/litre. The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, recently announced reduction of Rs10 per kg/litre in prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil at Ramazan bazaars. However, they refused to lower the price of ghee and cooking oil for open markets.