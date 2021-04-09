IWMB unable to implement SOPs on walking trails

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has showed its inability to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on walking trails due to non-cooperation and irresponsible attitude of the visitors.

The IWMB chairperson in her tweet message informed that when she visited Trail V there was a crowd of visitors but none of them was wearing facemask. She also stated that the staff members were asking the visitors to wear facemask but no one was listening to their repeated requests.

Unfortunately, it all happened when IWMB has issued strict directives to the visitors to use facemask otherwise they would not be allowed to enter into any of the walking trails. It also highlighted the performance of the staff members who have been deputed at the entry points. They are not supposed to allow entry to such visitors who don’t wear facemask but it seems difficult for them to implement the directives of the IWMB.

Sajid Mehmood, a trekker, maintained that “I am a regular hiker on Margallah trails. I find it extremely difficult to breathe while wearing mask, especially when I am pushing uphill with pace. I prefer exercising social distancing instead. Closing trails is probably the worst reaction. Try other options please.”

Maryam Shabbir, a resident of Islamabad, said the visitors also throw used facemasks on trails that also pose health risks not only to other visitors but also the wildlife animals.