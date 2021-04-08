PM to lay foundation of LDA Naya Pakistan Apartments soon

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that the provincial government is working efficiently to provide shelter to the homeless people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon lay the foundation stone of LDA Naya Pakistan Apartments in Lahore. A total of 35,000 apartments will be built under the project, 4000 of which will be built in the first phase. Other development authorities of Punjab have also been directed to start projects like LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments in their areas. Giving details in this regard, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, in Lahore, 35,000 apartments will be built on 8,000 Kanal in Halloki at LDA City. In the first phase, 4,000 apartments will be constructed at a cost of Rs10 billion. The target of constructing 4,000 apartments is to be achieved in one and a half years. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that for the construction of infrastructure in the area, PC I of 20 billion rupees has been approved. Every apartment will cover 650 square feet area, having two bedrooms. The minister said the LDA had fixed price of Rs2.7million for every apartment which will be taken in easy installments.