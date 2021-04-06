Elahi concerned at Punjab farmersâ€™ plight

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Kissan Wing and representatives of other farmersâ€™ organisations called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and apprised him of their problems.

After listening to the problems of the farmers, Pervaiz Elahi said when will the ill-treatment of farmers who meet the food needs of the country end? If the government is not providing wheat bags to the farmers, then what is the point of inter-district ban on wheat-bags? Farmers in all districts including Bahawalpur, Multan and South Punjab are greatly upset.

He said last year also the farmers of Ukraine were given benefits and our farmers had suffered miserably. Sindh government is procuring wheat from its farmers at Rs2,000 per maund; only time will tell what happens to the farmers of Punjab.