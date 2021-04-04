FPCCI elects Sarhadi to transit trade body

PESHAWAR: The noted business community leader, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, has been elected deputy convener of the Afghan Transit Trade Central Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) and Industry.

The election has been notified by the FPCCI President Nasser Hyatt Magoo.

Sarhadi has been associated with the Customs clearing and forwarding and Afghan transit trade for the last 50 years. He has always represented the business community on a number of committees to help resolve their issues.

The senior businessman has served as convener of the Central Standing Committee of the Pakistan Railways and Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce apart from leading the

Frontier Customs Agents Association, All Pakistan Customs Agents Association and several other trade, culture and education related-bodies in various capacities.

He has represented the KP business community at a number of events in the country and overseas.

“I am grateful to FPCCI President Nasser Hyatt Magoo for the trust he put in me and will try my best to come up to the expectations of the community,” he said.