Taj Corporation donates Rs5m to Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR: Taj Corporation handed over a cheque of Rs. Five (05) Million for the establishment of Department of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Sukkur IBA University.

Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand, Registrar Sukkur IBA University and Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Samo, Director, Executive Development Center received the cheque.

Addressing the occasion on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah admired the role of Taj Corporation in supporting education and contributing to the socio-economic development. Sukkur IBA University believes in and supports the empowerment of underprivileged class and diminishing the differential gap among societal classes by imparting quality higher education, he went on saying.****