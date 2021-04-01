close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
MMC closes down OPD after spike in corona cases

Peshawar

A
APP
April 1, 2021

PESHAWAR: Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Wednesday closed down its OPD except for critically-ill and injured patients following a surge in corona cases in the district, said spokesman Dr Javed Iqbal.

He told the media that MMC was working as a frontline hospital in the district against corona disease and after a surge in the cases the hospital administration has decided to suspend OPD services to focus on corona patients, adding that only emergency operation and treatment would be provided at the emergency department.

He urged masses to understand the present critical situation and cooperate with the government.

