SHC directs govt to submit report on corona vaccines import

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed federal law officer to submit details with regard to general import of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The direction came on petition, seeking direction to the hospitals for providing first aid to every patient at initial stage without calling/asking for producing COVID-19 test.

Petitioner counsel submitted that federal government has not made any plan with regard to general import of the vaccination for the people of the country. He submitted that all vaccines have been received through Chinese government grants to the country and there was no general policy with regard to import of COVID-19 vaccines.

Federal law officer submitted that federal government was also importing the vaccines and sought time to file details in statement with regard to general import of COVID-19 vaccines. He submitted that government had started vaccination of persons having age of 60 and above and the persons having age of 50 and above will receive vaccine from today.

SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the federal law officer to submit comments with regard to general import of COVID-19 vaccine by April 6.