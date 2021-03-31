Strike against judiciary: LHC summons federal secretary, FIA DG

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday summoned the federal secretary for interior and the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to explain the delay in action against government officials involved in a strike against the judiciary.

On a previous hearing, the chief justice had ordered the FIA to identify and take action against the officials involved in an anti-judiciary strike and propaganda on YouTube. The agency’s DG was also ordered to personally appear before the court.

However, a director of the FIA told the court that the DG could not appear due to the wedding ceremony of his daughter and SOPs of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Khan expressed dismay over the absence of the officer. “It seems the government institutions do not honour the courts,” he wondered and also asked the director as to why no action had been taken against the officials involved in the strike.