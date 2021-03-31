Envoys of China, EU, Canada, Denmark call on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Mrs. Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union (EU), Ms Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner and Ms. Lis Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ, Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) and Canada came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries & Canada and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting envoys also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security with him. The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the China. Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited a logistic installations in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed, construction of new sheds and upgardation of existing infrastructure.

The COAS appreciated the capacity enhancement of depot, adopting modern procedures and performance and commitment of the depot in provision of rations and other commodities at Rawalpindi Station and complete Corps Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff.