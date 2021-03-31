close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 31, 2021

PPP, PML-N demand PM, ‘his incompetent team’ to quit

National

 
March 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday strongly reacted against deteriorating situation of economy of the country as a result of poor economic policies of the former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh, who was removed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both parties criticised surge in price hike, poor agreements with IMF and deteriorating economic condition and demanded prime minister and his team to quit. The PPP, while raising the question on removal of Dr Hafeez Shaikh from the office of the Finance Minister, had demanded the re-examination of agreement made with the IMF and its conditions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan