PPP, PML-N demand PM, ‘his incompetent team’ to quit

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday strongly reacted against deteriorating situation of economy of the country as a result of poor economic policies of the former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh, who was removed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both parties criticised surge in price hike, poor agreements with IMF and deteriorating economic condition and demanded prime minister and his team to quit. The PPP, while raising the question on removal of Dr Hafeez Shaikh from the office of the Finance Minister, had demanded the re-examination of agreement made with the IMF and its conditions.