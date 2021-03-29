Petroleum Division top official flouts monetisation policy

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division (PD), which strictly implemented the policy decision for the last two and a half years by not using the cars of any state owned companies such as OGDCL, PPL, SSGC, SNGPL, PSO, HDIP, PLL and others, but now under the latest scenario, the situation turned otherwise.

The then petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar had taken the policy decision some two and a half years back under which all vehicles that were in use of officials of Petroleum Division were sent back to the companies like PLL, SSGC, SNGPL and OGDCL and it was decided that in future no official will use the car of any state owned company knowing the fact that the government under monetisation policy for transport facility is providing per month over Rs77,434-94,000 to 21 and 22 grade officers. The policy decision was successfully implemented but now it is being flouted. The monetisation for transport facilities for top officials is effective from January 1, 2012.

A top bureaucrat, hailing from District Management Group –the most powerful group in civil service of the country, earlier posted at PM Secretariat as joint secretary but after his elevation to 21-grade, he has been appointed as Additional Secretary (policy) at Petroleum Division, has illegally managed to get from OGDCL black coloured Corolla car with driver along with unlimited monthly petrol card facility

The story of breaching the monetization policy in Petroleum Division starts when newly appointed Additional Secretary (AS) (policy) Haroon-ur- Rafique, by using his clout, first arranged from OGDCL a corolla car of 2016 model.

This correspondent has sent questionnaires through WhatsApp to AS (policy), Managing Director OGDCL to have their versions on the ugly development. But both opted not to respond for the reasons known to them. Both top officials were time and again contacted seeking their version, but they didn’t come up with any response and even they did not deny development. However, the OGDCL employees’ union provided irrefutable evidence to The News that OGDCL has provided the latest car with driver and petrol card facility.

Interestingly, a Corolla car of 2016 model was returned to OGDCL as it met with an accident which was in use by the same Additional Secretary. This was confirmed by the spokesman of OGDCL. The spokesman said that the car which was damaged will not be provided to the said official after it is repaired and added the OGDCL management has decided not to provide to any official of Petroleum Division any car from now onward.

However, later on, the same OGDCL management has provided to the same top official the latest model corolla car with black colour bearing number of AKF-277. He has been provided with a full time driver and endless use of petrol. After this, other top officials of the Petroleum Division have also started endeavouring to get cars, drivers and petrol facilities either from OGDCL or other state owned companies.

The OGDCL spokesman did not offer any comment over the provision of another car to Additional Secretary (Policy).