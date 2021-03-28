No reason for PPP to part ways with PDM: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Secretary General of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed hope that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would stay as component party of the movement till last moment and there is no reason for its parting ways with the alliance.

In a brief chat with The News Saturday, he said in a lighter vein that “we are playing by adhering to hockey rules, while the PPP is playing it by following football rules.”

The former prime minister, who is also senior vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), watered down recent differences between the PDM-PMLN and PPP, and reminded that statement- mongering wouldn’t make any big difference.

To a query, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PPP isn’t new to the PML-N and it had complete knowledge about this party and its approach. He said that the PDM steering committee and its all other arrangements are fully intact as no threat exists for the solidarity and cohesion of the movement. He said the objectives of the PDM are evident and it is struggling for great national cause.

The PML-N leader said the people, who have understanding of the cause and were determined to put their efforts for it, wouldn’t create situation on petty things. He said the PDM is bound to succeed since people of the country stand by it. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi maintained that the joy in government’s camp on the development within the PDM ranks is misplaced as it has the capacity to overcome its complexities through its own mechanism. He said the heads of the PDM parties meeting would be scheduled next week and till then informal consultations of the leaders would continue to hammer out the national issues.