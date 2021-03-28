Panahgah — where travellers and those without means get to eat, stay and rest with respect

Sanctuary is a basic requirement for people travelling, along with two square meals, of course. This is exactly what Panahgah Pakistan offers.

The recently opened Panahgah, Korangi chapter, provides those without means with succor as well. It’s for everyone: for those travellers coming from other areas of the country to Karachi and to the Karaciites from the other towns of the metropolis; for the labourers, students, daily-wagers, unemployed … all can come for a solid breakfast or an evening meal.

As part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative, the federal government has established five Panahgah centers with the aim that no one should go to bed hungry and leave for the day without food.

Panahgah, Korangi chapter, one among the five centres, offers two free square meals a day to any guest and it doesn’t matter which class one belongs to; all are served in a respectful manner.

It welcomes everyone with open arms. It is free, safe, clean and perfectly respectable. It provides a clean living space with basic amenities for three days to those who come to the city from other places for job interviews or other purposes.

For the attendants of patients requiring accommodation for a longer period, special dispensation has to be granted by the management. “If the patient is admitted to the Indus Hospital near Panahgah for more than three days, we cannot reasonably expect the attendant to seek some other place to stay after three days. We have to use our own discretion to extend the stay from case to case,” explains Syed Wasim Akhtar, district officer Korangi/Landhi, who is assistant director of Panahgah.

At Panahgah, the day starts with breakfast. The guests then depart on their errands and return for evening meals.

“The process is very simple; all those who wish to stay register themselves at reception. A card is given to every person in lieu of their CNIC. They are allotted bunks in rooms in the building. At one time, 100 people can stay here. Most people who are in Karachi for some errand or job interviews and the attendants of patients in the nearby Indus Hospital stay here.”

Tahir Lone is a local businessman who has taken upon himself the responsibility to provide food. He eats almost daily at Panahgah to ensure that the quality of food is maintained. His wife, Mrs. Saiqa Lone, is often seen presiding over from behind the counter, checking on the food and seeing to it that everything is healthy and clean.

“The Korangi chapter of Panahgah is just over a month old. The building itself is near the main road, to allow the people easy access. The building and the staff numbering about 22 is funded by Bait ul Maal,” said an official working at the centre.

“Anyone can come to eat and register at the counter with their CNIC. They are given a card by the supervisor at the reception desk in lieu of their CNIC, which is returned to them at the end of their stay. We ensure that the rooms and washrooms are clean at all times. For the guests that stay, we have a TV lounge as well where they can relax and watch TV. Also, we have a space where people can pray,” he said.

The feature that appeals to people, in addition to free room and board, is the cleanliness of the place, despite it being a government building.

“Akhtar personally sees to it that the building is kept very clean,” shares Mr. Lone.

“People should be able to eat in a clean environment in a dignified manner. At present, up to 250 people eat here. They start coming after 5pm. Once they are registered, they are shown to the dining tables set in the courtyard. Dinner timings are from 6pm to 9pm. They are served on a first come first serve basis, as 54 people can eat at a time. There are chairs in the corridor where people can wait for their turns. About 250 people eat here daily, and the menu is set by the government for each day of the week. Breakfast is naan channay and tea, and dinner can be biryani, daal sabzi, qorma, etc, according to the day,” adds Mr. Lone.

So what made Mr. Lone adopt this chapter of Panahgah?

“My brother, Shahid Lone, has been doing the same work in Lahore. When this chapter of Panahgah opened in Karachi, he told me about it,” replies Mr Lone.