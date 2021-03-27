BDU head Shafqat awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Shafqat Malik, Assistant Inspector General of the Bomb Disposal Unit, was awarded the gallantry civil award, Sitara-e-Shujaat, for his services as head of a team of experts that saved lives by defusing thousands of bombs in the last many years. Shafqat Malik is a senior police officer serving in KP Police since 2009. He is a forensics expert on ballistics, explosives and improvised explosives devices (IEDs).