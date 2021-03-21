HU to host 4th Postcolonial Higher Education Conference

Habib University (HU) will host its fourth Postcolonial Higher Education Conference (PHEC) online from 22nd to 27th of March.

The conference was launched at the university’s inception in 2014, and it is the institution’s flagship event as part of its global, intellectual and pedagogical mission. The theme for the conference is titled, ‘Reparative Futures: Decolonial Thought in The Global Ruins.’ It will be a reflection on truth and possible solutions to speak the truth of our condition and its causes, and to reflect on how our world may be repaired for a future of possibilities rather than dead-ends.

The five-day conference will focus on the most pressing issues, including ruined environment, degeneration of our politics, dismantling of religions and crumbling of our economies and ruinations of our entire being. Reparative futures includes both the therapeutic and ethical and juridical sense of making amends and compensation.

Mahmood Mamdani of the Columbia University, Environment Historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz, Economist Sanjay Reddy and Habib University’s Dr Nauman Naqvi and others will be part of the conference.