Traders to follow old timings

Rawalpindi : Proper notification will be issued within a day or two to resolve traders demands regarding the opening of all commercial activities five days a week rather than four days including relaxation in time for closure of shops and markets on daily basis, Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Captain (r) Muhammad Qasim told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

The traders of city and cantonment board areas Thursday met Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq to resolve all genuine issues of the business community regarding the closure of markets during the third wave of coronavirus. The leaderships of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, All Pakistan Marriage Halls Association, Rawalpindi-Islamabad hotels and Restaurants Association, All Pakistan Furniture Dealers Association, Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association, Employees Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan, All Pakistan Chicken Retailers Association, and several other business groups attended the meeting which was arranged by the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Shaikh Rashid Shafiq.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Captain (r) Muhammad Qasim said that they have listened to all demands of traders and directed them to strictly follow SOPs. “We have sent all demands of the business community to Punjab Home Department for further action”, he said. He said that traders wanted to continue business five days a week rather than four days. They also wanted relaxation in closure timing of shops and markets till 10 pm, he said. “We are hoping to issue a proper notification to resolve all these issues of traders by Punjab government within a day or two,” he claimed.

But, till issuance of a proper notification, traders will follow old notification regarding closure of shops and markets at 6 pm, he said.

The business community of city and cantonment board has assured to follow old notification and will close down shops and markets at 6 pm. “If Punjab government does not accept our demands timing and does not issue a proper notification within a day or two, we will come on roads, the traders of city and cantonment board warned.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Shaikh Rashid Shafiq has once again assured to resolve all genuine demands of business community. Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has also requested Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to provide maximum relaxation to traders.