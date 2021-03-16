Child assaulted in Kasur

KASUR: A child was sexually assaulted at Kanganpur on Monday. Reportedly, accused Waqas took the son of Munir to a house and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The accused also made a video of the child. The police have registered a case.

STUDENT ABDUCTED: A 15-year-old deaf and dumb student was abducted near Kot Radha Kishan. The student was abducted by some unidentified accused.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted near Kot Mangal Singh. Ahsan was ironing his clothes at his home when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed and six others injured in an accident near Kot Radha Kishan on Monday. Tariq was on his way when a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction hit him. As a result, he died instantly while six others injured.

33 CRIMINALS HELD: The district police have arrested 33 criminals, including three members of a gang, during a crackdown here. The police had launched a special operation against criminals on a daily basis. Mandi Usmanwala police conducted an operation and arrested Razzaq alias Razzaqi gang and recovered booty from them. During the operations against criminals, various police stations arrested seven notorious drug dealers and recovered 5kg narcotics. During the crackdown, 14 more accused were arrested and 11 pistols, two rifles and a gun were recovered from their possession.

CORONA CENTRE: Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb visited the Corona Vaccination Centre set up at Sadhwane District Public School.