Ink, eggs hurled at PM’s aide Gill outside LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers allegedly threw ink and eggs on Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill outside the Lahore High Court on Monday.

As per details, the incident occurred when Gill reached the court in connection with the hearing of a case. Police increased security around the high court and arrested the PML-N workers allegedly involved in the attack.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till March 30 and excused the PM’s aide from personal appearance in the next hearing. Responding to the incident, Gill said he will not be intimidated by such incidents, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used to do politics, not bullying. “The opposition is in panic and resorting to unjustifiable tactics but I will not back down from my principled position no matter what,” he said, adding: “Tell Maryam Nawaz (PML-N Vice President) that I am not afraid of anyone.”

Earlier, in a statement, the PM’s aide said it had become a habit of the opposition to “whine”. He said the opposition’s alliance was “humiliated” in the Senate and stressed that the corrupt will be held accountable.

“It was hypocrisy to celebrate rejected votes in the Lower House and cry foul in the Upper House,” Gill said while terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “unnatural” alliance.