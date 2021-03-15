‘A major reason for failing CSS exams is ignoring relevant syllabus’

Students who are interested in taking the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations should focus on their studies and not ignore the importance of preparation, said Prof Dr Abdul Hai Madani, associate professor in the Humanities Department of the NED University.

Addressing the introductory class organised by the University of Karachi’s Students Guidance, Counselling & Placement Bureau (SGCPB) for those enrolled in the preparation course for the CSS exams, Dr Madani said that one of the major reasons for failure in the CSS exams is that the students ignore the syllabus and content.

“Majority of the applicants believe they can pass the CSS exams because they have freshly completed their studies or are enrolled in some programmes, so they only consider their curriculum and the material they have already studied.”

He said that such students for some reason do not give importance to the CSS syllabus and content, and this is one of the major reasons that a large number of students do not clear the CSS exams. He stressed the need to prepare for the CSS exams according to the relevant syllabus and content.

‘Lack of focus’

CSP (Civil Service of Pakistan) Officer and Textiles & Leather Division Deputy Director Balqis Jamali said that the biggest reason for failure in the CSS exams is a lack of focus on our education system.

“We have never thought about how we should groom our children. We blame schools, colleges and universities for not playing their roles, but we don’t understand what the children want to do, mainly due to a lack of focus. We alone can’t fix the system; it requires collective efforts, so everyone must play their part.”

She said that CSS is a test of thinking, understanding as well as perception. She added that the process of development starts working in childhood.

“If we look at Jews and Christians, we see that they train their children according to their children’s interests, rather than their own choices or will. They allow their children to study science, space, philosophy or mathematics — whatever field the children are interested in choosing for their future.”