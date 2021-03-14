Police donates blood for thalassaemia patients

Islamabad : The personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory police on Saturday donated blood to facilitate the Thalassemia patients in wake of prevailing coronavirus spread.

A blood donation camp was arranged by Nawal Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), here at police lines headquarters.

PRC Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq along with IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, SP Headquarters Arif Hussain Shah and Principal Training Center DSP Tahir Khan visited the camp to encourage the donors.

Expressing his gratitude to Islamabad cops, Abrar-ul-Haq said capital police always showed sympathy and compassion towards this noble cause.

The role of Islamabad police to serve mankind had always been exemplary and a large number of participation in the camp was an evident of that.

Abrar-ul-Haq informed that amidst covid-19 restrictions and closure of Universities and Colleges, patients of thalassemia were facing acute shortage of blood after reduced blood donations were being observed from public.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assured further cooperation from the force in near future as well and said policemen stood shoulder to shoulder with citizens in every difficult hour.