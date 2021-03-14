Traffic jams irk motorists at Murree Road

Rawalpindi : Residents of the city have complained of heavy traffic flow on city roads particularly at Murree Road which has became a permanent nuisance for them.

Slow pace of traffic and frequent traffic jams especially at rush hours has multiplied their miseries, they said adding that they could not reach at their offices or other destinations in time.

"We face frequent traffic jams at Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads which not only waste our time but also create mental stress for them," said Ali a resident of Committee Chowk.

Encroachment at Murree Road was another main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, another resident Asif Kamal told APP and urged the concerned authorities to take against the encroachers.

A traffic police spokesman said police was making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads.

Earlier, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the other day, inspected traffic flow on various roads to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.