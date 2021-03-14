Terrorist linked to SSP Chaudhry Aslam’s killing held: CTD

KARACHI: The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have nabbed a terrorist of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allegedly involved in planning the assassination on the late cop, Chaudhary Aslam, and was the right hand of TTP leader Mufti Shakirullah.

CTD Investigation Superintendent of Police Naeem Ahmed identified the arrested man as Zubair alias Khuray alias Ali s/o Muhammad Umar. He was arrested in Karachi, in the city’s northwestern area of Orangi.

The suspect had returned to Pakistan, allegedly for terrorist activity, and was arrested when he was busy delivering arms and ammunition for the purpose. The CTD also recovered huge quantity of arms from his possession. The suspect had been in hiding for some time due to his alleged involvement in a number of terrorist activities.

According to the CTD official, the suspect confessed that the assassination on SSP Chaudhary Aslam was planned in the madrassa of Mufti Shakirullah, who was hiding in a neighbouring country and passed instructions from there for conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The suspect also confessed to the targeted killing of a number of police officers and other law enforcement agencies on the instructions of Mufti Shakirullah, the police officer added. Qari Ilyas and Qari Jaan were his alleged accomplices in the targeted killings of police officials.