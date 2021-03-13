FDE announces spring break

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced to close all 423 educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory in pursuance of the decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC) and in compliance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Instructions.

According to a notification issued on Friday, it was informed that all Educational Institutions under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall remain closed w.e.f. 15 March to 28 March 2021 on account of spring break.