School students share activities

LAHORE:The students of government school organised and shared many activities with different schoolchildren nationally and internationally under the International School Award (ISA) of British Council. The ISA is being run in different countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Egypt. The basic purpose of the programme is to enhance students’ knowledge by performing different activities that are curriculum based, said Batool Irshad, an international coordinator of the programme and a teacher of computer science at Government Girls High School No.I Kamoke, district Gujranwala. Ms Batool Irshad stated that British Council approached higher authorities for running of ISA programme and they honoured Government Girls High School No.I Kamoke by selecting her school for the project. She said the school students actively participated in ISA programme and arranged many activities and shared them with different 12 national and three international schools through social media.