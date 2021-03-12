close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

Zardari, Fazl discuss Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has expressed optimism for the win of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri, candidates of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for the post of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

Zardari held a telephonic conversion with PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday and discussed the strategy to ensure the success of the opposition candidates.

According to sources, Zardari said the PDM enjoys the majority in the Senate and he was hopeful for the win of Gilani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Fazlur Rehman was of the view that if the government indulged in horst-trading, then the PDM will bring all the facts before the people to expose the government.

