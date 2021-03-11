Multan Lok Virsa festival postponed

MULTAN: The City District Administration Wednesday formally announced the postponement of Multan Lok Virsa festival due to third wave of COVID-19 and the new dates will be announced later, officials confirmed.

Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamaruz Zaman Qaisrani directed subordinate departments for the immediate postponement of the cultural event of Multan designed under the title Multan Lok Virsa. The festival was scheduled from March 14-15.

Colorful programs were designed for the cultural festival to provide excursion to citizens. The cultural festival organised separate programs for male and female and numbers of sports activities but all of them have been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

Special cleanliness drive from 15th: Acting Deputy Commissioner Qamaruz Zaman Qaisrani directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to launch a month long special cleanliness drive in the city from March 15.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was keenly interested in cleanliness, beautification and uplift of the city and wished to improve the cleanliness system of the city of Saints further. He was presiding over a meeting held to review the MWMC performance here on Wednesday. Qaisrani asked MWMC administration to conduct meetings with traders’ representatives to improve cleanliness at markets.

He directed to take strict action against those involved in throwing waste, debris on roads. MWMC Manager Operation Daud Makki while giving briefing to the acting DC said that the company vehicles had completed natural life. He said that no recruitment was made on vacant posts since 2014 when the company was established. It was told the meeting that about 1,000 tons waste was being generated daily in the city while 800 tons lifted daily as per capacity of the company. He said that the paperwork was being completed to procure new machinery and added that waste collection gap would end after new machinery procurement. HR & Admin Manager Aqeel Ahmad, acting Procurement Manager Rao Anwar and others were also present.

JI for improvement in law, order situation in city: Jamaat-e-Islami Multan Ameer Dr Safdar Hashmi Wednesday demanded the government take effective measures to stop increasing incidents of theft, dacoities and extortion.

Commenting on incident of firing at city's busiest mobile phone market near Katchehry Chowk, Dr Safdar Hashmi remarked that firing in mobile phone market was a sad incident. He criticised local police for poor law and order situation in the city.

Dr Safdar maintained incidents of extortion, dacoities and theft had been increased for last few months and the government should take immediate notice of the situation. About political activities, Dr Safdar Hashmi stated that JI would hold a historic public meeting on March 21 in Multan.

He urged the people to support his party for redressal of their problems and bringing improvement in different sectors.