ECP notifies 12 senators elected from KP

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified the newly elected senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Twelve senators were elected from the KP in elections held on March 3. They included seven elected on general seats , two each on seats reserved for technocrats and women and one seat reserved for non-Muslims.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, they will replace 12 senators from KP who are going to complete tenure on March 11.

The newly notified senators included Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Liaqat Tarakai, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Saleem and Zeeshan Khanzada from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hidayatullah and Maulana Attaur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal.

Sania Nishtar, the special assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation, and Falak Naz of PTI were notified as senators elected on seats reserved for women.

PTI’s Dost Mohammad Mehsud and Dr Humayun Mohmand were also notified as senators elected on seats reserved for technocrats while PTI’s