LHC adjourns hearing of Gorchani corruption case

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Wednesday adjourned the hearing of gross irregularities and corruption case against ex-deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani who had filed a petition against NAB proceedings, challenging its action against his property. The LHC Multan Bench stayed NAB proceedings on the last hearing of the case last month and forbade Rajanpur deputy commissioner and Assistant Commissioner not to auction petitioners’ property. Earlier, NAB officials have made a reference against Sher Ali Gurchani, his wife Roop Ali Gurchani, father Sardar Pervez Iqbal Gurchani and brothers for making assets beyond their income, on which the Multan Accountability Court has granted bail to petitioner Sher Ali Gurchani and his wife Roop Ali Gorchani. The LHC Multan Bench prevented NAB from confiscating the properties of the father and brothers.

However, NAB Lahore had confiscated the Lahore residence which was in the name of Gorchani's wife, while Sher Ali Gurchani's Bus Stand in Jampur, being used by a private company, was to be auctioned on March 8.

A petition was filed to stop the NAB, on which senior lawyers Rana Asif Saeed and Naeem Khan appeared in the court on behalf of Gurchani. According to NAB officials, former deputy speaker’s current assets were far beyond his income and he had failed to justify it. The accused lawyers have taken the stance that he (Gorchani) belongs to the opposition party PML-N for which revenge is being taken, while his wife has her own source of income and the NAB should be prevented from confiscating the properties.