Seminar arranged on road safety

NOWSHERA: A seminar on road safety was held at the Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Tuesday.

The seminar, arranged by the National Highways and the Motorway Police, was attended by a large number of students, Ulema and local people.

Mobile Education Unit Inspector Islam Danish gave instructions to the participants about the road safety through a multimedia presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway Sector Commander Shafiqur Rahman said that Ulema could play a pivotal role in creating awareness about road safety measures.

He said that courteous dealing with commuters was a hallmark of the Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs.

The official said that motorway police would always use its resources to create awareness about road safety and the traffic rules among the masses to save precious lives.