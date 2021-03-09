Provide safe environment to women: Parveen

LAHORE:Speakers at an international conference held in connection with the International Women’s Day Monday stressed the need to empower and educate women saying women’s role in all segments of society was essential for development of Pakistan.

They were addressing a two-day moot “Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities” organised by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies. Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Ali Khan, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Ra’ana Malik, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Addressing the conference, Mrs Parveen Sarwar said that women were progressing in all the fields in Pakistan; most gold medals in education were grabbed by girls which reflected their potential in the field of education, she added. She said that women gave respect and love to the society and Pakistani men were also encouraging women for their prosperity. She stressed on giving time to the women to adjust in another environment after marriage. She said that through Hunar Gah Centres in Punjab, more than 20,000 women were provided training in dress stitching. She said it was not the story of Pakistan only where we get our rights after difficulties. She shared that she and her family faced life threats when they started to struggle for the rights of the Muslims in the United Kingdom. She said that we must provide a safe environment to our women.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that giving respect and honour to the women was a part of our culture. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal said every day of the year belonged to the women as the world was incomplete without them. She said that educated and skilled women could polish the whole society. She said that the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world also belonged to Pakistan. She said that if all the girls were educated, Pakistan could rapidly progress in the world. She said that corruption was No 1 problem of Pakistan. Women were an emblem of justice, purity and hope, she said adding educated and wise women must be given share in decision-making.

Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) arranged a seminar. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Naeem, Consultant Psychiatrist and Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry at University of Manchester highlighted domestic violence and economic struggles of the women.

A panel discussion “Are women marginalised in Pakistan?” was held at the Government College University Lahore. Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Dr Rubeena Zakar, Bahria University Islamabad Law Department Chairperson Ms Malieka Farah Deeba and Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Imran Ali Sultan participated in discussion chaired by GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said youth had responsibility to bring about a change in society. “Women are free to express their thought and men are free to express their opinions. But it should be done in a cultured and civilised way to develop each other not to damage each other,” the VC said.

Prof Rubeena Zakar, Prof Azam Khan, the chairperson of GCU Philosophy Department also spoke. At the UET Lahore, ZIMAL a society of female students organised a seminar and walk. At University of Education (UOE), Township Campus, the students and faculty members participated in a walk while a seminar was also held.

Addressing the gathering, VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said in our contemporary world the role of women had become highly important. Former VC of UOE Dr Munawar Sultana Mirza stressed on educating girls. Students of Lahore College for Women University participated in self-defence training session.

They demonstrated their skills on the stage. A play “White Spot” was also presented to highlight women's rights. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza said that women's rights could be ensured through economic evolution and physical trainings. She appreciated the play presented by the Anti-Harassment Society of the university. She said Islam is the greatest champion of women's rights.

Women Institute of Learning and Leadership (WILL) in collaboration with the University of Management and Technology held a ceremony. Dr Naushaba Hasan Murad, Founding Chairperson Women Institute of Learning and Leadership at UMT and others were present. A keynote session on “Balancing Work-life Balance - Focus on the Family,” was delivered by the speakers. Dr Naushaba Hasan Murad said that girls must accomplish their dreams with dedication and commitment.