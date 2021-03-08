Coronavirus: Peshawar admin imposes lockdown in some localities

PESHAWAR: The district administration Peshawar on recommendations of the provincial health department put certain localities in the city under lockdown to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus.

“To control the spread of Covid-19, and upon recommendations of office of the District Health Officer, Peshawar, and in exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 8 and 21 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the undersigned is pleased to order ‘controlled entry and exit’ of localities in Peshawar,” the district administration said in an official notification issued here Sunday.

The localities that would remain under lockdown are: Street No. 02, Sector-P-II, Phase-IV, Hayatabad, Street No. 04, Shami Road, Peshawar Cantonment, Street No. 10, Sector-E-VI, Phase-VII, Hayatabad and Street No, 05, Muslimabad, Kakshal, and University Town.

It said that no general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, shall be allowed. “All types of gatherings within these localities are strictly prohibited. All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc.) shall remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only,” the administration said in the notification.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost 2113 people to coronavirus and reported 74,027 positive cases so far.