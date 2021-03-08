Two die, 36 injured as bus overturns near Okara

OKARA: Two passengers died and 36 others were injured when a bus overturned near Akhtarabad on National Highway on Sunday. The bus was going to Khanewal from Lahore and when it reached near Jorian Bridge Akhtarabad, it overturned, leaving two passengers, including the conductor, dead and 36 others wounded.

4-acre state land retrieved from squatters: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 4-acre government land from squatters on Sunday. The ACE team retrieved state land along the BS Link Canal near Rajowal.

FARMERS ADVISED ON COTTON CROP: Agriculture Department Punjab Sunday advised cotton farmers on cotton crop season. According to Agriculture Department Punjab spokesman, the farmers are advised that

stalks (sticks) of cotton should be heaped under open sky. The spokesman urged factory owners to use light traps to destroy pink worm.