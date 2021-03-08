Swiss voters back ‘burqa ban’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly backed a ban on full face coverings in public places -- a decision hailed by supporters as a move against radical Islam but branded sexist and racist by opponents.
Official results showed that 51.21 percent of voters, and a majority of federal Switzerland’s cantons, supported the proposal. Some 1,426,992 voters were in favour of the ban, while 1,359,621 were against, on a 50.8 percent turnout.