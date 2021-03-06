close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

Another doctor dies of corona in Haripur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

HARIPUR: Another doctor died of coronavirus in Haripur district, official sources said on Friday. Official sources said that Dr Sagheer Ahmed, 46, was serving as Deputy Medical Superintendent in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Haripur.

He was on official training in Peshawar about three weeks back when he contracted a fever and breathing problem. He was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad where he was admitted for treatment. Family sources said that he succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday night.

Latest News

More From Pakistan