Another doctor dies of corona in Haripur

HARIPUR: Another doctor died of coronavirus in Haripur district, official sources said on Friday. Official sources said that Dr Sagheer Ahmed, 46, was serving as Deputy Medical Superintendent in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Haripur.

He was on official training in Peshawar about three weeks back when he contracted a fever and breathing problem. He was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad where he was admitted for treatment. Family sources said that he succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday night.