close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 6, 2021

14 people killed in Badakhshan avalanche: official

Top Story

 
March 6, 2021

KABUL: At least 14 people were killed following a major avalanche in the Raghistan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Thursday afternoon, local officials said. Badakhshan governor’s spokesman Nek Mohammad Nazari said five more people were wounded in the avalanche that happened in the Zarandab village in the district. He said the area is under Taliban control.

Latest News

More From Top Story