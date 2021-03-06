14 people killed in Badakhshan avalanche: official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: At least 14 people were killed following a major avalanche in the Raghistan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Thursday afternoon, local officials said. Badakhshan governor’s spokesman Nek Mohammad Nazari said five more people were wounded in the avalanche that happened in the Zarandab village in the district. He said the area is under Taliban control.