‘Police moving towards community policing’

Islamabad : Inspector General Police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Thursday said that Islamabad police was moving towards community policing with the objective to control the crime in the city with the help of citizens.

IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of retired government officials, civil society, business community, bankers and various departments. During the meeting, the participants put forward suggestions to improve law and order and security in the city. Talking to the delegation, IGP said that maintaining law and order, eliminating crime was the main responsibility of the police.

With the help of community policing crime can be controlled in the city. He was of the view that the community policing will enhance trust among the people and force. He assured the participants that their suggestions will be implemented. He further said that to promote community policing a campaign had been started in the district.

He said that various steps had been taken to bring improvement in the police force. He said, that modern training policy, improvement in investigation process, investigation wing department revamped, registration of immediate FIR on complaints, deployment of competent and talented SHOs / clerks at police station through test interviews had been introduced to improve the performance police. Through safety campaign ensure enforcement of traffic rules through on roads Installation of checking cameras and traffic sign boards, online appointment service and introduction of e-challan system with the help of Safe City. Awareness about drug use and its harms is being provided at the level of schools, colleges and universities.