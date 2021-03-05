We’re the underdog against Japan, claims Aisam





ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi Thursday declared his side as underdogs going into the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Japan, admitting that beating the visitors would not be an easy task.

Talking to ‘The News’ at the Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday, international Aisam praised the visitors for having rich tennis culture.

“Japan is a tennis-playing nation and well-equipped with quality players so they have got the firepower to beat any team in the world. We should not take them lightly even if they don’t have their key players. The players competing against us are very good and ranked amongst the top 300 in the world. We don’t have a single player anywhere in the ranking. So on paper, they are a very good side capable of matching the best.”

Aisam added that he was looking forward to giving his best try.

“We have been performing for Pakistan for years now. We have got the motivation and spirit to fight hard for the sake of the country’s tennis. We would do it again and will make an all-out effort to beat powerful Japan. They have experience of playing against the best. We have previously beaten some tough and favourite teams and I think that is a possibility even now.”

Aisam said he wished that Nishikori and Nishakova should have been here.

“It would have been a great mileage for Pakistan tennis if the two world renowned players had visited Pakistan. But still they have got the depth in the team.”

He also spoke highly of Aqeel Khan, saying that both had kept the Pakistan flag flying high.

“Aqeel and I have kept Pakistan amongst the top tennis-playing nations of the world. No one gave us any chance against Slovenia as we went on to defeat them fair and square at the same venue last year.”

He also warned against writing off Pakistan players. “You cannot write off Pakistan against any team especially when it comes to playing on grasscourts.”

Aisam, accompanied by Aqeel, returned only two weeks back from Australia. “We were there for the Australian Open and spent good time working together on our form and fitness. Aqeel also has shown more improvement and hopefully would show newly learned skills here. I am also in good shape and planning to put in all the 22-year of experience to upstage the visiting team.”